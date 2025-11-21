Colts Host Duo of Former AFC Receivers Before Chiefs Clash
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly brought in two wide receivers for a workout on Friday before facing the Kansas City Chiefs, per Roundtable's Jake Arthur.
The Colts traded away Adonai Mitchell only a few weeks ago and may be looking to sign a depth piece for their practice squad.
Let's take a look at who the Colts hosted.
Cole Burgess
Burgess was not selected in the 2024 NFL draft. He went on to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad.
Burgess spent the 2025 offseason with the Bengals but was waived during final roster cuts. In five preseason games played, Burgess has recorded 5 receptions for 44 yards.
Burgess played collegiate football at Division III Cortland State. He won a national championship in his final year to cap off a season where he posted 87 receptions for 1,375 yards and 16 touchdowns.
At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Burgess is an average-sized receiver. He held a workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week before traveling to Indianapolis.
While entering the draft, Burgess posted excellent numbers at his pro day. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, posted a 6.72-second three-cone drill, and had a 41.5-inch vertical leap to earn a 9.8 Relative Athletic Score.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Jaylen Johnson
Johnson, 25, also went undrafted in 2024. He signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers and spent the entire season on the practice squad. Johnson appeared in the Chargers' Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints in his rookie season, playing in four total snaps.
In seven preseason games, Johnson recorded 7 receptions for 90 yards. He was waived during final roster cuts with an injury settlement.
Johnson worked out with the New York Giants three weeks ago but was never signed.
He spent the first four years of his collegiate career at the University of Georgia, where he won a national championship in 2021. He finished his career at East Carolina, where he had a lot more opportunities to earn snaps.
In 22 games played at East Carolina, Johnson hauled in 71 receptions for 806 yards and 6 touchdowns. At 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, Johnson is a slightly bigger receiver than Burgess.
The Colts haven't signed either player. The team did bring in Indiana native Eli Pancor, who is also a receiver, to the practice squad earlier this week.