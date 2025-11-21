Charvarius Ward, Tyquan Lewis Unsure for Colts Clash with Chiefs
Following a week of rest and recovery, the Indianapolis Colts will face the Kansas City Chiefs in their first game back from the bye.
The Colts are charging towards their first AFC South title since 2014, and they have a chance to put the Chiefs on the brink of their first playoff elimination since the same year.
After suffering plenty of injuries in the first half of the season, the Colts are nearing full health ahead of Sunday's action against Kansas City.
Colts' Injury Report
- LB Jaylon Carlies (Ankle) - FULL - OUT
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - FULL - Questionable
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Concussion) - FULL - Questionable
- CB Kenny Moore II (Rest) - LP
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - FULL
- QB Daniel Jones (Fibula) - FULL
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - FULL
- WR Anthony Gould (Knee) - FULL
Carlies is the lone Colt to be ruled out for this weekend. The team opened Carlies' 21-day return window after a nearly three-month-long stint on injured reserve, but they're opting to give him another week before he jumps into action.
Ward also had his practice window opened, but he remains questionable despite clearing concussion protocol. If Ward plays, Colts fans would get their first look at the duo of him and Sauce Gardner against none other than Patrick Mahomes.
Lewis slowly ramped up his practice reps this week, going from a non-participant on Wednesday to a full participant on Friday. He suffered his groin injury in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers and has missed the last three games.
Ebukam will make his first appearance since Week 7. Indy's sack leader from 2023 will get a chance to work against the Chiefs' offensive line in his return game.
Jones suddenly popped up on Thursday's injury report with a calf injury that was later designated as a fibula injury. Jones will be good to go in Kansas City after a slight scare.
Gould will see his first action since Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. Josh Downs had been returning punts in his place, but that role will most likely return to Gould this weekend.
Chiefs' Injury Report
- RB Isiah Pacheco (Knee) - LP - OUT
- G Kingsley Suamataia (Concussion) - FULL - Questionable
- WR Xavier Worthy (Ankle) - FULL - Questionable
- LB Jeffrey Bassa (Shoulder) - FULL
- S Jaden Hicks (Shoulder) - FULL
- DE George Karlaftis (Thumb) - FULL
- DE Charles Omenihu (Ankle) - FULL
- G Trey Smith (Back) - FULL
- T Jawaan Taylor (Knee/Ankle) - FULL
Pacheco was the lone Chiefs player to be ruled out by head coach Andy Reid. His absence means the Colts will face veteran back Kareem Hunt for most of the day.
Suamataia is questionable as he continues to progress through concussion protocol. If the starter can't go, the Chiefs will fill in his shoes with either Mike Caliendo or Jaylon Moore.
Worthy, the team's WR2, is also questionable with an ankle injury. The Chiefs will either play JuJu Smith-Schuster or Tyquan Thornton in his place if he can't go.