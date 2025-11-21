How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts are set to battle with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, each team is on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to this competition.
The Colts are trying to stay atop the AFC standings while securing a key 9-2 record. As for the Chiefs, they're trying to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time with Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback.
Expect fireworks when the Colts and Chiefs collide for a high stakes AFC matchup this Sunday.
Here's how to catch all the action.
Colts vs. Chiefs
- Date/Time | November 23rd @ 1:00pm EST
- Where | Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Television | CBS - Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Color Analyst), Tracy Wolfson (Sideline)
- Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+
- To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
- Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Joe Reitz (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
The Colts might be sitting at a crisp 8-2, but the last two games have painted a target on Shane Steichen's squad.
The offensive line has allowed 12 total sacks on Daniel Jones over the last duo of contests, and plenty of pressures on the field general, to boot.
However, Jones has also looked worse for wear while dealing with so much defensively. Jones has four picks and six fumbles over that span.
Expect Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to bring everything possible to inhibit Jones' experience at Arrowhead. He's one of the best, and most aggressive, defensive minds in the NFL.
As for Indianapolis, they'll do everything possible to keep Jonathan Taylor's momentum from Berlin alive. Against the Atlanta Falcons, Taylor destroyed the competition with 244 rushing yards and three scores.
However, a matchup that might get overlooked is Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo against Chiefs QB Mahomes.
During his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Anarumo had solid success against Mahomes. Throughout their matchups, it's deadlocked at 3-3, but considering the caliber of Mahomes, this is a great spot to be in as a defensive coordinator.
Anarumo has names like Laiatu Latu, Sauce Gardner, Kenny Moore, Cam Bynum, and Nick Cross to work with. Also, star cornerback Charvarius Ward might return to action for the first time since being placed on injured reserve with a concussion.
In short, Anarumo has a golden opportunity to move to 4-3 in his battles with Mahomes.
This will be a big matchup with immense implications. The Colts want to show the NFL they are for real with a brutal schedule ahead.
As for the Chiefs, they're trying to show the NFL they aren't at the beginning of the end of their winning empire under Mahomes and Reid.
This will be a close tilt until the end, and will show the league a lot about both of these squads when it's all said and done.