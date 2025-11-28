Colts on SI Roundtable Predictions and Picks vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are set to collide this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a key divisional matchup.

After the news that quarterback Daniel Jones will hit the gridiron with a fractured fibula, it could now be more difficult to traverse a fantastic Texans defense than before.

A massive amount is riding on this game for both squads with AFC South positioning hanging in the balance.

Here's what the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI has to say about the tilt between Shane Steichen and DeMeco Ryans.

Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)

"Indianapolis has looked rough offensively these past three games (Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and Kansas City Chiefs) outside of running back Jonathan Taylor against the Falcons.

Now, Daniel Jones is dealing with a fractured fibula, which he's indicated that he'll play through against a Texans defense that is one of the top units in the NFL.

Not to mention, they possess possibly the nastiest defensive end duo in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Given how fantastic those two are, mixed with the injury of Jones, it doesn't bode well.

Taylor could have himself a day, and I still think the Texans' defense will be too much for Shane Steichen's offense. Houston takes this one at Lucas Oil Stadium, giving Indy their third loss in the last four contests."

Prediction | Colts 21 - Texans 24

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)

"While not a must-win contest, capturing a victory over the surging Texans would be huge for the Colts’ bid to win the AFC South. Expect Shane Steichen to use a balanced approach on offense to keep the Texans’ No.1 defense honest.

Getting Jonathan Taylor going early should help neutralize the pass rush and slow Daniel Jones to settle into the ball game. The x-factor will be Indy’s offensive line and how they handle the Texans’ front.

With C.J. Stroud expected to return on Sunday, getting pressure and keeping him in the pocket will be key. Lou Anarumo will likely continue using more man coverage with Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward outside, which could give Indy just enough time to get to Stroud early and often."

Prediction | Colts 24 - Texans 20

Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)

"The Colts enter this one 6–0 at home and fresh off a frustrating loss where Jonathan Taylor was bottled up. Expect Shane Steichen to try to get Taylor rolling against an elite-level Houston defense.

In six career games versus the Texans, Taylor has averaged over 130 rushing yards per matchup, and Indianapolis will look to let him dictate the game’s tempo early. The concern, however, remains on the back end. The Colts secondary still hasn’t shown it can consistently close out games in crunch time.

I see a tight one inside Lucas Oil Stadium, with the Colts squeezing out a close win."

Prediction | Colts 24 - Texans 21

Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)

"Indianapolis is coming off a tough loss at Arrowhead against the Chiefs. In that game, Steve Spagnuolo's defense held Jonathan Taylor to just 58 rushing yards, with 27 coming on one long rush.

What ensued near the end of the game was a Colts offense that stalled out so badly that Lou Anarumo's defense turned into a plastic bag blowing in the wind, tiring out from being on the field too long.

Now, the Colts will face a brutal Texans defense that ranks first in the NFL in yards allowed per game (264.3 ) and second in points allowed per matchup (16.5).

Daniel Jones will play through a painful fractured fibula, which gives me 2021 Carson Wentz vibes when he suited up with two rolled ankles.

It's hard to say this, but we might be seeing the early stages of a rough patch for the Colts when they can least afford it."

Prediction | Colts 23 - Texans 28

John Davis (@colts_report)

"The Colts’ choke job last weekend at Arrowhead gave every reason to doubt the legitimacy of both Shane Steichen and this Colts offense. Luckily for Indy, they're playing at home for the first time in over a month this Sunday, and I think they remain unbeaten at Lucas Oil until December.

CJ Stroud is coming off a month’s rest as well, and I think it shows this weekend against Lou Anarumo’s well-oiled defense. Jonathan Taylor reminds Houston who owns them and reinserts himself into national conversations in a decisive, massive win for the Colts."

Prediction | Colts 24 - Texans 22

Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)

"Considering Jonathan Taylor’s history of success against the Texans, I have the Colts pulling away with a win in a low-scoring affair. The Colts are undefeated at home, and now they’ll face a Texans offense that has struggled with Stroud under center.

Because it’s a divisional matchup, I don’t see any double-digit winners. The Colts will have to close one out in clutch time against a resilient Texans defense."

Prediction | Colts 21 - Texans 17