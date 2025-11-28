5 Keys to Victory for Colts to Defeat Texans

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 23-20. For nearly the whole game, Indy had control but ultimately fell in overtime.

Unfortunately for the Colts, the Houston Texans aren't necessarily a bounce back opportunity given their incredible defensive toughness and underrated offensive operation.

Regardless, Indy can't drop this one, as it would put them at 3 losses in their last 4 games, when they can least afford it.

With this AFC South clash on the brain, here are the five most important keys to the Colts winning at home to stay at the top of the division.

Get Jonathan Taylor More Opportunities

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the clear catalyst for the impact of Shane Steichen's offense. To this point, no running back has done what the MVP candidate is doing.

However, on Sunday, Taylor's usage wasn't ample enough, and the benefit of those touches (18) yielded 66 total yards and no touchdowns.

Houston has a fantastic run defense, allowing only 1,014 ground yards, which is good enough for fourth in the league.

The Colts must lean more on Taylor to help Daniel Jones with rhythm and to negate what will be a relentless Texans defensive front.

Also, after hearing the report of Jones' fibula fracture, it will be even paramount to get Taylor heavily involved.

Have Backup for Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. have been a wrecking crew. Hunter (11) and Anderson (10.5) account for 21.5 of the team's 33 sacks.

Given the relentlessness of Hunter and Anderson, Houston doesn't need to blitz often to generate issues, indicated by their 12 team picks on the year (tied for third in the NFL).

The Atlanta Falcons and Chiefs brought blitzes at Indy, but don't expect the same approach from Matt Burke with the firepower he has up front. This concoction could make life harder than ever on the offense if these two are allowed their way.

Taylor needs to be held back to assist in pass-pro. Tyler Warren can be put in line to chip or block. And the pair of Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree can be in to serve as blockers.

Name a better duo than Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter 😈 pic.twitter.com/8yU6wTE0Qy — PFF (@PFF) November 26, 2025

Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann are excellent offensive tackles, but Hunter and Anderson are each absolute game-wreckers who can best any tackle in the NFL.

Houston's defense has a multitude of talent, but Shane Steichen's approach will first and foremost involve limiting this dangerous duo, especially since Jones' mobility will likely be hampered.

Dalton Schultz vs. Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Indy's linebackers have struggled in coverage this year, and now draw a massively underrated tight end in Dalton Schultz.

Schultz has quietly paced Nico Collins in the team lead for catches at 52 while also throwing in a receiving TD and 497 receiving yards.

While Germaine Pratt has served better in pass coverage than his counterpart Zaire Franklin, but this area is a weakness against the pass for Lou Anarumo's scheme.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

With C.J. Stroud appearing in another full practice on Thursday, it could mean that Schultz will have his starting QB back, which adds more of a challenge to the linebackers.

Even if Davis Mills suits up again, Schultz might be the underrated weapon in this matchup for the Texans offense, so keep an eye on the duel he'll have with the linebackers.

Time of Possession Must Be Better

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Colts' offense started the battle with the Chiefs on point, but fizzled out in epic fashion late in the game.

What ensued was a defense gassing out badly, which is a shame given how fantastic Anarumo's unit played. For nearly the entire game, the Chiefs were held to nine points.

The time of possession metric for this game is staggering, with the Colts having the ball a measly 25 minutes, 28 seconds. The Chiefs had the ball a whopping 42 minutes, 35 seconds.

This disparity in time of possession deflated the Colts' defense in the fourth quarter when the game was on the line. This blame goes to the offense and consecutive three-and-out-drives.

In this game, the Colts must retain the ball much longer and crisply. If they mirror what they did against the Chiefs against Houston, it could be a repeat performance ending in another loss.

Daniel Jones Must Overcome Fractured Fibula

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before playing against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones hasn't looked himself in recent weeks, and while a good portion could be attributed to the heavy blitzes, Jones has to shoulder some blame.

However, Jones has a bad injury to combat when he steps foot on the field Sunday.

Jones' fractured fibula, regardless of degree, could be a massive problem in multiple areas.

The zip on his passes might have less zest. His ability to push the ball downfield might slow down. He'll likely be less mobile in the pocket to avoid sacks/pressures. He might be a non-factor as a runner.

The hope is that it doesn't leak into too many places in Jones' game. This is where Steichen's play-calling and leaning on Taylor come into focus.

It was already a very tough matchup before the news broke on Jones' injury, but it just got more difficult to face Houston's defense.

We'll see how Jones plays through prominent pain on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Recommended Articles