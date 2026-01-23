Philip Rivers is once again part of the NFL conversation in an unexpected way. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is interviewing for the Buffalo Bills’ head coaching position, marking a rapid transition from late-season emergency starter to a candidate for one of the league’s most high-profile openings.

Rivers has spent the past several years coaching at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, where he led the program to a state championship in 2021. While he has largely downplayed NFL interest, Rivers acknowledged earlier this month that his brief return to the league reopened his perspective.

That context matters, because the Bills’ vacancy itself stunned the NFL. Buffalo dismissed Sean McDermott after a playoff loss, ending one of the league’s longest tenures and accelerating a high-stakes search around a championship-ready roster.

Rivers’ interview is believed to be driven, in part, by his relationship with Josh Allen. League insiders have noted that Buffalo is prioritizing alignment with its franchise quarterback as much as schematic direction.

From a football perspective, Rivers’ appeal is easy to understand even without a traditional coaching résumé. He played 17 NFL seasons, commanded offenses across multiple eras, and built a reputation as a wizard at the line of scrimmage.

The skepticism, of course, centers on the jump itself. Going from high school head coach to NFL head coach would be one of the most unconventional leaps in modern league history.

Buffalo has also been linked to more conventional candidates, including current Washington Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, who coached Rivers during their time together with the Chargers. That contrast underscores how wide the Bills’ net appears to be during the early stages of this search.

Around the league, reaction has ranged from genuine intrigue to outright disbelief. The surprise is less about Rivers’ football mind and more about the timing, structure, and scale of the opportunity.

For Rivers, the interview does not signal a full-throttle coaching pursuit, at least publicly. He has consistently framed any interest as exploratory rather than transactional.

At a minimum, the interview underscores how highly Rivers is still regarded inside NFL circles. Teams do not open head coaching doors to former players on reputation alone, especially not in a cycle this competitive.

Whether or not it leads anywhere, Rivers’ presence in Buffalo confirms that the coaching carousel remains as unpredictable as ever—and that his football future may not be finished rewriting itself.

