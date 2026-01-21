Colts' Offensive Coordinator Options if Jim Bob Cooter Leaves

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant (play-calling) offensive coordinator job. While this would technically be a lateral move for Cooter, Shane Steichen appears willing to let his running mate on offense interview and potentially take the job if offered.

For the Eagles, it makes sense to take a look at somebody like Cooter. The Colts are coming off a highly productive season where their offense ranked 9th in EPA/play and 8th in scoring, despite having five games without their first or second-string quarterbacks. The Eagles are also likely trying to get back to the time when Steichen was their offensive coordinator, as Jalen Hurts had the best year of his career in that system.

If Cooter does end up taking the job, I would expect the Colts to lean more into an internal promotion than seeking an outside name for the job. Among the many candidates on the offensive staff, three names stick out the most: passing game coordinator Alex Tanney, tight ends coach Tom Manning, and offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.

If Jim Bob Cooter leaves for Philly:



Internal Candidates: Tom Manning (my choice), Alex Tanney



Other Steichen connections: Kevin Patullo, Brian Johnson, Tommy Rees



Colts have also leaned more into the Rams/Lions style of offense so maybe someone from their staffs — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 17, 2026

Tanney has the longest working history with Steichen. He played under Steichen for a season back in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns and then reunited with him as an assistant coach with the Eagles in 2021. The duo worked together for two seasons before Steichen landed the Colts’ job. Tanney was promoted to QB Coach for the Eagles in 2024 before joining the Colts as passing game coordinator for this past season.

Manning is the only one of the three candidates with a history of play-calling, as he once served as the Iowa State offensive coordinator (with quarterback Brock Purdy) from 2019 to 2022. He returned to the NFL level to coach tight ends in 2023 and has served in that role ever since. With the Colts' move to a more tight-end-centric approach last season, Manning had a much bigger role in game-planning in 2025.

The final candidate is Sparano Jr., arguably the best position coach on the roster. He has produced exceptional results with the Colts’ offensive line in recent years and has been a massive part of grooming Bernhard Raimann, Tanor Bortolini, and Matt Goncalves into starting-caliber players. It likely makes more sense to promote Sparano Jr. to run game coordinator, but Klayton Adams’ success in Dallas could lead to more OL coaches getting a shot in the future.

My personal favorite for the position would be Manning, as his past experience at the college level, plus his multiple years spent coaching other positions, would make him a major asset in the role. Also, according to a few people I’ve talked to, Manning was essential to how the Colts disguised plays this past season with pre-snap motion. Considering how much Daniel Jones thrived with that element, Manning feels like the logical choice for me.

There are a few outside choices that could make some sense for the Colts, though, if they feel like bringing in a new voice is needed. Former Eagles’ offensive coordinators Brian Johnson and Kevin Patullo have both worked with Steichen in the past, but the direction the Colts’ offense is heading in appears to be different from the style of offense that those two are most familiar with.

The Colts are leaning more into under-center work and play-action with Jones at quarterback, so it could make more sense to find somebody from the Sean McVay or Ben Johnson style of attack. From McVay’s coaching staff, quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone has some experience as an offensive coordinator in the past and could make some sense. From Johnson’s coaching staff, Antwaan Randle El is an interesting name to consider.

Overall, the Colts have plenty of options for their offensive coordinator job if Jim Bob Cooter ends up heading to Philadelphia. My personal preference is Tom Manning as an internal promotion, but it’ll be interesting to see what route the Colts go if the position opens up in the next week or so.

