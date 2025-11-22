Three Pivotal Matchups to Watch For in Colts vs. Chiefs
In what may be the biggest game of the week, the Indianapolis Colts will hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon.
The race for the AFC South crown is heating up after the Houston Texans took down the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, making the eventual result for the Colts all the more impactful.
If the Colts want to win, they'll have to focus on shutting down the Chiefs' main playmakers. Let's take a look at three biggest matchups to watch for on Sunday.
Sauce Gardner vs. Rashee Rice
After holding Atlanta Falcons star Drake London to only two catches in his Colts debut, Sauce Gardner has another top receiver to shut down in Week 12.
Rashee Rice has been brilliant since returning from his suspension. In the four games he's played, Rice leads the team in receptions (26), touchdowns (4), and ranks second in yards (253).
Gardner faced off against Rice once while he was with the New York Jets. Rice finished that 2023 matchup with 3 receptions for 32 yards.
Jonathan Taylor vs. Chris Jones
No matter who's on the defense, Jonathan Taylor has one goal: to run them over. Taylor has plowed over nearly every defensive line he's faced, and the Colts' offensive success hinges on his ability to churn yards.
10-year veteran Chris Jones will be the biggest name in Taylor's way on Sunday, but the big man respects Taylor's game. "I think it’s all a very huge challenge to us as a defense," Jones said.
Taylor leads the league with 1,139 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns in 10 games played this season. The Chiefs are allowing exactly 100 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 9th in the NFL.
The Chiefs have allowed one 100-yard rusher this season: Buffalo Bills back James Cook III. Taylor undoubtedly has his eyes on doubling that count.
Kenny Moore II vs. Travis Kelce
This is partially a guess of how the Colts will line up defensively, but in the past, Kenny Moore has been used to guard Travis Kelce in man defense.
While on paper it may seem like a mismatch, Moore plays much more aggressively than one might imagine. Because Kelce often lines up in the slot, this could create quite a few situations where Kelce is 1-on-1 with Moore.
In three career regular-season games against the Colts, Kelce has racked up 15 receptions for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. He's been extremely effective against past Colts defenses, but with Indy's new-look secondary, Patrick Mahomes could struggle to put his playmakers in good situations.
Despite being in his 11th season, Kelce has been as great as ever. The seven-time All-Pro has 50 receptions for 631 yards and 4 touchdowns this season, and he's already under 200 yards away from clearing his 2024 mark.
The Colts must keep an eye on him and Rice at all times; otherwise, some Mahomes magic could happen.