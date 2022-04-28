Trade Rumors: Giants Trading Down Could Change Commanders Draft Strategy

The newest member of the Washington Commanders will be revealed tonight, but some movement in the first 10 picks could have a direct effect on who the newest Commander is.

Just hours away before the start of the NFL Draft, some picks are becoming more clear, but others are becoming even more blurry than before.

The Commanders hold the 11th pick in the draft, and there hasn't been much chatter about moving up or down.

However, the same can't be said for their NFC East rival, the New York Giants.

The Giants hold Nos. 5 & 7 in the draft and are looking to move down from No. 7, according to reports.

A few teams are interested in trading up, including the Houston Texans.

The Texans have been somewhat of a dark horse. although they aren't looking for a quarterback, they only have to move up from No. 13 and have their eyes possibly on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson is also one of the top candidates on the board for the Commanders and could be the pick at No. 11 if he is available. But a trade with the Giants could put that in jeopardy if the Texans traded up.

The Texans could be trying to jump the Commanders, but a source tells our Cole Thompson that the trade up could be for a cornerback or offensive tackle in order to move ahead of the New York Jets, who could be interested in adding at both positions at No. 10. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley or N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu are expected to be the favorites for Houston.

With a lot of movement just before the draft, it appears the Commanders are ready to sit back and let the chips fall where they may.