Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Trade Rumors: Giants Trading Down Could Change Commanders Draft Strategy

An NFC East trade could send shockwaves through the division.

The newest member of the Washington Commanders will be revealed tonight, but some movement in the first 10 picks could have a direct effect on who the newest Commander is.

Just hours away before the start of the NFL Draft, some picks are becoming more clear, but others are becoming even more blurry than before.

garrett-wilson

Garrett Wilson

garrett wilson

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

The Commanders hold the 11th pick in the draft, and there hasn't been much chatter about moving up or down.

However, the same can't be said for their NFC East rival, the New York Giants.

The Giants hold Nos. 5 & 7 in the draft and are looking to move down from No. 7, according to reports.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kyle Hamilton 2
Play

Commanders 7-Round Mock Draft: Washington Wins Big With 'Unicorn' Defender

In CommanderCountry.com's final mock draft, Washington adds perhaps the best defensive player in the class outside the top 10

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
5 hours ago
NFL
Play

Commanders Big Board: Which Prospects Should Washington Draft?

The Washington Commanders should be looking at targeting these players in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
7 hours ago
snyder mr mrs jackets
Play

Take Two: Attorneys General Actively Investigating Washington Commanders

It would seem everyone is investigating Washington, and now two more have joined the crusade

By David Harrison21 hours ago
21 hours ago

A few teams are interested in trading up, including the Houston Texans.

The Texans have been somewhat of a dark horse. although they aren't looking for a quarterback, they only have to move up from No. 13 and have their eyes possibly on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson is also one of the top candidates on the board for the Commanders and could be the pick at No. 11 if he is available. But a trade with the Giants could put that in jeopardy if the Texans traded up.

garrett wr

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

garrett wilson

Garrett Wilson

The Texans could be trying to jump the Commanders, but a source tells our Cole Thompson that the trade up could be for a cornerback or offensive tackle in order to move ahead of the New York Jets, who could be interested in adding at both positions at No. 10. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley or N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu are expected to be the favorites for Houston.

With a lot of movement just before the draft, it appears the Commanders are ready to sit back and let the chips fall where they may.

Kyle Hamilton 2
News

Commanders 7-Round Mock Draft: Washington Wins Big With 'Unicorn' Defender

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
NFL
News

Commanders Big Board: Which Prospects Should Washington Draft?

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
snyder mr mrs jackets
News

Take Two: Attorneys General Actively Investigating Washington Commanders

By David Harrison21 hours ago
download
News

NFL Draft: 4 Best Options For Commanders At No. 11

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
Montez Sweat
News

Washington to Pick Up Contract Option for Montez Sweat 'Today'

By Greg PatutoApr 27, 2022
jameson williams
News

NFL Draft: What Will Ensure First Round Success for Commanders?

By David HarrisonApr 27, 2022
kenneth+walker+iii
News

Commanders Host Kenneth Walker III: Future 1-2 Punch at Running Back?

By Kevin TameApr 27, 2022
download
News

Washington Hit Jackpot in Terry McLaurin; Is Another Ohio State WR Next?

By Kevin TameApr 27, 2022