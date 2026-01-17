Re-signing Marcus Mariota should be among Commanders' top offseason priorities

The Washington Commanders are in need of a decision this offseason when it comes to who will be Jayden Daniels' backup quarterback for the 2026 season.

Marcus Mariota has served in the role for the last two years, but he is a free agent, and other teams could look to sign him away from the nation's capital. NFL.com writer Nick Shook urged the Commanders to re-sign Mariota in the spring.

"Jayden Daniels suffered three separate injuries in 2025, costing him a significant chunk of his second NFL season. Washington was not a good football team as a result, but the Commanders would have been exponentially worse if Mariota hadn't been available in relief. Mariota and Washington have taken the noncommittal approach over the last two seasons, with the quarterback signing consecutive one-year deals," Shook wrote.

"He received a $2 million raise last March and is once again approaching free agency after making eight starts and appearing in 11 games, his highest totals in both categories since 2022. He posted respectable numbers and wasn't the reason the Commanders lost most of his starts. This regime just got a season-long taste of life without a star quarterback; the powers that be should know quite well how valuable Mariota can be for them."

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota walks to the medical tent against the Philadelphia Eagles | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Mariota key for Commanders

Mariota ended up starting more games than Daniels did this past season, proving how important he was to the overall operation.

It's important for teams to have great backup quarterbacks, and Mariota is definitely on the high end of second stringers in the NFL. Having him back on the roster would be a tremendous help for the Commanders.

The commanders have preached the importance of continuity with the promotion of David Blough to the offensive coordinator position, so bringing in Mariota for a third season with the team would help that narrative.

