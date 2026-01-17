Commanders add one of the best pass rushers in college football in latest mock draft

The Washington Commanders are in need of adding some pressure on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

Luckily for them, there are several options at the top of the draft to take a defensive end or linebacker. With the number seven overall pick, the Commanders could get a defensive cornerstone for the unit. ESPN analyst Jordan Reed suggested the team would take Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey in his first-round mock draft.

"Washington has only two edge players (Dorance Armstrong and Javontae Jean-Baptiste) signed through next season, and both are coming offseason-ending injuries. The Commanders need youthful pass rushers, and Bailey was the most productive in the country, leading the FBS with 14.5 sacks this season," Reid wrote.

"He also had 23 tackles for loss, and his 20.1% pressure rate was the highest of all FBS defenders. Bailey's excellent first-step quickness helps him race past blockers with ease, and he is a rugged defender with a diverse set of pass-rush moves and powerful hands. Bailey's performance against Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals was one of the best I saw from any defender this season."

Texas Tech's David Bailey goes through a drill as the Red Raiders practice ahead of the Orange Bowl.

David Bailey should be on Commanders' radar

Other than Rueben Bain Jr. out of Miami, Bailey could be the best pass rusher in the draft. If Bain is available with the number 7 overall pick, the commander should turn in the card without hesitation. However, there's a very good chance he will go to one of the first six teams on the board.

Bailey is far from a consolation prize though as he could be an excellent pass rusher in the NFL. Bailey had 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in his All-American campaign with Texas Tech.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

