FIRST LOOK: Commanders Jayden Daniels, Luke McCaffrey at Rookie Premiere
It’s an exciting time in the DMV.
The Washington Commanders are setting off on a new period as they aim to turn things around after finding themselves in the gulag of the NFL year after year. They have made wholesale changes in ownership, the front office, the coaching staff, and the roster.
READ MORE: Commanders Staff Remodeling Continuing
Talk about an overhaul.
As mentioned, part of that overhaul for the Commanders came in the form of flipping the roster, and one of the ways they want about this was taking nine rookies in this past April’s NFL draft. The Commanders addressed a number of holes in their roster here with perhaps the biggest being second overall pick QB Jayden Daniels.
Over the weekend, the NFL held their annual Rookie Premiere where rookies from around the league come together to show off their new threads. For the Commanders, they sent Daniels and fellow rookie third-round pick WR Luke McCaffrey.
Both players fit well into their new uniforms. Daniels is expected to be the Day 1 starter in Washington and will likely be backed up by veteran Marcus Mariota. For Luke, it was a bit of a surprise to see him go in the third round of the draft, however, he seems to be coming into his own early on and will be a great depth piece for the WR room in Washington behind the likes of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.
READ MORE: Commanders Underdogs to Start the Season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter