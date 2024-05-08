Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Confident But Starting Decision is 'Above Me'
When you're the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft like Jayden Daniels was for the Washington Commanders this year people expect you to start, not in a year, or in a few weeks, but from Day 1.
And that fact doesn't really pertain to just quarterbacks as former Commanders defensive end Chase Young discovered when he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
READ MORE: How VR is Helping Jayden Daniels
The bottom line is, when you're drafted that highly by Washington or any other franchise, the expectations are sky-high. But the decision still has to be made, and it's one Daniels said during a recent appearance on All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson that is above his pay grade.
"I mean I'm confident in my abilities," Daniels told Johnson when asked if he expects to be the starter from Day 1. "But that's a decision that they got to make that's above me."
As you might expect, Johnson pressed Daniels for a more assertive answer.
"From what I heard they said, whenever I'm ready, I'm ready," Daniels responded when pressed for more. "So whenever I feel like I'm ready, I'm ready."
"They didn't tell me, 'Oh you got to start Week 1'," Daniels continued. "They just said whenever you ready, you ready. Whenever you feel ready, we feel you're ready, we're going to throw you out there."
Daniels' words echo those spoken previously by Washington general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn when asked about the decision they'll need to make in the coming months.
There's not sense of pressure to turn the Commanders from a four-win tea to a championship squad in one offseason. But that doesn't mean there's no pressure at all.
READ MORE: Commanders Have Fewest Players Returning in 2024
Fans will expect to see a competitive team that, even in losses, gives opponents sixty minutes of solid contention. Beating division rivals at least three times will go a long way to building some good faith as well.
Whenever the time comes for Daniels to lead Washington onto the field he'll be surrounded by excitement, anticipation, and expectations. So taking the patient road to that moment seems like the best route to that inevitable destination.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.