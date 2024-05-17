NFL Hall of Fame QB Praises Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders are officially kicking off a new era, and what better way to do it than by selecting a franchise quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They secured the services of LSU product and Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is going to lead the charge for Washington moving forward.
Of course, other changes were made, too. The franchise has new ownership. They brought in a new general manager and a fresh coaching staff. After years and years of mediocrity, it was needed. Having a franchise quarterback to kick off a new era is more than ideal, though.
The selection of Daniels has been praised since the draft plenty, too. The most recent personality to praise Daniels is two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning while speaking at Joe Gibbs’ Youth For Tomorrow event.
First, though, Manning praised Commanders wide receiver and Daniels' top target Terry McLaurin, who is poised to have an incredible season with a talented quarterback under center.
“I’m a big fan of Terry; he’s an Indianapolis kid. I knew about him in high school,” Manning said at the event according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports. “I'm gonna draft Jayden and Terry on my fantasy team.”
McLaurin, a 28-year-old wide receiver, has surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards mark in all but his rookie season in 2019, where he amassed 919 receiving yards in 14 games. Having spent his whole career with Washington, he now gets his most talented quarterback under center to receive passes from.
“I’m a big fan of your quarterback. I got to know Jayden," Manning said. "He was at our camp last year, I’m excited about him.”
Add Manning to the long list of those excited to see Daniels in a Commanders uniform next season, as his electric play should translate to the NFL with a solid squad around him. He did say to be patient with a rookie quarterback, though, citing his rookie interception record.
The duo of Daniels and McLaurin could be thrilling to watch, and the wide receiver corps around McLaurin could help spread things out on the field and making their connection easier to come by.
