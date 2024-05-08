Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Describes How Virtual Reality Helps Him
The Washington Commanders invested their No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. After learning virtual reality played a big role in his improving to the heights of winning the Heisman Trophy last season it shouldn't be a big surprise that managing partner Josh Harris decided to invest in a little of that technology as well.
Appearing on All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson the new Commanders quarterback said the team has already purchased the equipment necessary for him to continue using the tool, and also took time to further explain how it helps him prepare for game day.
"It's like real life. They load in the stadium that you're playing in," Daniels told Johnson. "I'll get in there and they'll probably give me seven seconds to know the play, presnap I got to basically see the coverage and know where I'm going with the football all before the play clock runs out."
This isn't your everyday video game Daniels will be playing while preparing for the next Washington opponent on the schedule.
Thanks to programmable - and reprogrammable - technology being as accessible today as its every been the team will be able to input specific looks in situations they anticipate Daniels may face in a given week.
The advantage being that he'll get to face a full-speed opponent who will hit him - albeit virtually - and do it with even less risk of injury than on an NFL practice field.
"It's the actual scheme," Daniels continued. "Say we are playing a big Cover 3 team, they have different versions of Cover 3 we might see. So it is just like another way to prepare mentally before the game."
Like any other piece of technology it's only as good as the user. If this tool really did help Daniels put together a Heisman-worthy campaign at LSU in 2023, then there's no doubt this user is putting the technology to good use.
And if that continues, then Washington may have just unlocked the next great advancement in player preparation. All thanks to its newest rookie quarterback.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.