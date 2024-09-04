Commanders Release First Injury Report vs. Buccaneers
It's an important week for Washington Commanders and head coach Dan Quinn as he enters his first regular season with the franchise. Week 1 is here and the Commanders are set to travel south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ramping up for the regular season, it's the last week for the Commanders to fine-tune things and sharpen up ahead of a meaningful contest on Sunday. Washington is trying to turn things around as a franchise, and a new-look roster and coaching staff might be able to make that happen.
Still, some players are dealing with injuries leading up to the team's Week 1 contest against Tampa Bay. On Wednesday, the Commanders released the first injury report of the season -- which included seven players.
Three players are dealing with an injury, though they were full participants in practices, those being offensive tackle Brandon Coleman, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Dante Fowler.
Four players were impacted, however. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton, defensive tackle Daron Payne and offensive tackle Trent Scott were each limited in practice with their respective injuries.
Both Newton and Payne dealing with injuries could leave some uncertainty as to the defensive tackle rotation on Sunday, though Newton was added to the team as depth within the position group. If one of the two is able to be a full go on Sunday, the team should be fine on the interior defensive line.
Newton will be assessed on Friday to see if he'll be good to go on Sunday. Coleman, another rookie, was a full go after missing preseason with his injury. With the starting left tackle job up in the air, his return will help Quinn make that decision.
