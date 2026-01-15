New Commanders stadium renderings prove HKS understands the RFK legacy

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Commanders will be playing in a new stadium for the 2030 NFL season if everything goes to plan, and things seem to be right on track after the team released the first concept images of what that facility will look like this week.

After putting my eyes on the images shared by the Commanders and HKS, the architecture firm contracted for the project, a few things about the "dynamic, year-round destination for sports, entertainment and community engagement,” as described in a press release, I have to say that while it isn’t the most modern looking facility, it fits right in with the DC location it’s going to be nestled in.

When placing a stadium in the heart of a historic district like Washington, DC, you must be particular, and the design features of a "sculpted, transparent domed roof" that is designed to "link the city's historic core with the Anacostia River" give the Commanders' new home that wow factor.

The design of the new home is sure to help bring in a new era of Commanders' football. This isn't just a football field, but a modern mega-structure designed by the firm that built the NFL's crown jewels.

Rooted in memory, propelled by state-of-the-art design



The first look at our new home pic.twitter.com/ceI14Tqs3z — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 15, 2026

HKS brings SoFi Stadium pedigree to DC

HKS was selected as the lead architect in November and is recognized for "shaping some of the world's most iconic sports and entertainment venues", including "SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas," per the release.

The release also gave a look into the capacity of the stadium, the look, and the roof. The proposed design "will be able to accommodate up to 70,000 plus people," and the look will highlight a "continuous colonnade" intended to emphasize "openness, continuity and shared experience," strengthening the relationship between the public realm and the interior.

The roof is the real deal sealer with the design, with a "transparent domed roof" that will rise to welcome visitors from the north and south while "maintaining a lower presence along the east-west axis in deference to the U.S. Capitol and monuments."

It was a challenge getting to this point for the nation's capital to bring back its home team, but it eventually landed approval from all government entities that were involved.

Washington Commanders' Stadium | Washington Commanders X

Solving the zoning and political hurdles

The design is specifically engineered to pass the rigorous political and zoning hurdles that Washington, D.C. brings daily, but that is not the only impact or issue that the new stadium will solve.

In what has been labeled as the "green" deal, to win over the city, the release confirms that the design ensures "at least 30 percent of the site will be dedicated to active and passive recreation," enhancing the surrounding network through "new outdoor plazas, public spaces and green areas."

Mark A Williams, HKS Global Venues Director, is quoted as stating the design is "grounded in the L'Enfant Plan and scaled to the urban fabric of the District," creating a "bold civic landmark that carries the city's architectural legacy forward." DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is also quoted endorsing the project, stating these renderings offer "a beautiful and unique waterfront stadium and the return of our Commanders," as well as "jobs for DC residents and new opportunities for DC businesses."

Targeting the 2030 kickoff

Team President Mark Clouse is quoted as calling this a "defining milestone in the next phase of the development process," adding that the focus has been on delivering a "best-in-class experience for the Commanders fans while honoring the legacy of RFK Stadium and our team."

The excitement is building for the Commanders to return to their original home, but when exactly can we expect fans to actually take their seats?

Per the release, the "stadium construction is anticipated to be completed in 2030," at which point the fans can take in the festivities surrounding the stadium as well as those amenities within it. The timeline is open to change depending on the challenges that arise along the construction timeline, but with how quickly the old RFK Stadium site was torn down, it seems that the timeline will remain fairly intact as we inch closer to 2030.

READ MORE: Commanders turn to a familiar name as offensive coaching staff takes shape

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Dennard Wilson brings the aggressive press coverage Dan Quinn needs

• Why the Commanders trust David Blough to lead their offense

•﻿ Commanders' Jayden Daniels gets next big weapon in latest mock draft

• This blockbuster trade offer brings Maxx Crosby to Commanders