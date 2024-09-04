NFL Analyst Gives Shocking 'Bold Prediction' For Commanders' Season
Different NFL analysts and pundits have polarizing predictions regarding the Washington Commanders and the outlook for their 2024 campaign. It's understandable, too, as they have a fresh coaching staff and roster.
With No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels leading the way under center, it's difficult to place a ceiling on the Commanders' season. Some predict a jump similar to the Houston Texans a year ago, while other expect the franchise shift to not yet show in the win or loss column.
PFF's Trevor Sikkema, however, is in the party that believes the Commanders are in for a big leap, even citing a shocking prediction around the team's season. He took a look at one "bold prediction" for each of the 32 teams across the league with the NFL season one day away.
Sikkema's bold prediction regarding Washington is that they will finish second place in the NFC East, which would mean plenty of improvement will be coming this season.
"The Commanders are my “surprise team” for the 2024 season. They're not necessarily going to make the playoffs, but I am a big Dan Quinn believer," Sikkema wrote. "I like that they turned over their roster and Quinn was able to have the free agency flexibility to get the guys he wanted in the building. On top of that, Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is an upgrade at quarterback. It’s not a perfect roster, but the Commanders will give the Cowboys a run for their money as the second-best team in the division."
After years of mediocrity on the offensive side of the ball, the Commanders finally have the potential to have a superstar under center. How the rookie quarterback translates to the NFL will ultimately dictate where the Commanders' season ends up.
Washington certainly is taking a fresh start approach into the new season, and there is no true ceiling placed on what they can accomplish. As mentioned, success can be seen in the win or loss column, but the most important takeaway from the season will be their ability to establish a culture and set a baseline for improvement moving forward.
Claiming the Commanders will finish second place in the NFC East certainly is a bold prediction, but it would mean the franchise is heading in the right direction and they would soon be in contention to win the division.
