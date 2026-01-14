This blockbuster trade offer brings Maxx Crosby to Commanders

The Washington Commanders are in need of adding a top-tier pass rusher to the defense this offseason.

The best one available might be Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, who expressed disappointment in his team at the end of the Raiders season when they sat him out of the final two games when they were trying to get the number one overall pick. That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggested a trade that would send Crosby to the Commanders for two first-round picks and a fifth-round pick in 2026.

"History has a way of repeating itself. Back in 2018, the Raiders got a stockpile of draft picks from the Chicago Bears for a prime Khalil Mack. The Raiders might be in position to get another draft haul for a star edge-rusher," Ballentine wrote.

"A team like the Bears might want to repeat history, but it's going to take a contender who can afford to absorb Crosby's contract while enticing the Raiders with picks.

"The Commanders fit the bill. They have around $89.8 million in cap space and the potential to have a huge bounce-back season with a healthy Jayden Daniels next season.

"Washington's struggles this season gives them the advantage of a top-10 pick to offer to Vegas. Dan Quinn would get the marquee pass-rusher he needs to improve the Commanders defense and the Raiders would be able to potentially add a quarterback at No. 1 and a foundational defensive prospect at No. 7."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Commanders could trade for Maxx Crosby

Crosby would definitely reshape the Commander's defense, which would be a huge help for them moving forward. The team did not have anyone get more than six sacks this past season other than Von Miller, so adding Crosby into the mix would certainly shake things up.

Miller is a free agent, so there is a chance that he is not with the team next season. If that's the case, then the need for Crosby would become even larger. It would be a lot to part ways with two first-round picks to get Crosby into the building. However, the fact that the Commanders have limited time with Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal, it might make sense to pull off a trade like this.

There are good prospects in the draft like Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey and Miami star Reuben Banchero Jr., but they might not be available by the time Washington is on the clock. That's why a trade for Crosby might be the best path forward.

