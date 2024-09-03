Commanders WR Expected to 'Thrive' With Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders have a new quarterback in Jayden Daniels, and that could bode well for star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
In fact, CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell listed McLaurin as one of his 10 players in 'perfect situations to thrive' in 2024.
Throughout his five-year tenure, McLaurin's produced solid numbers, posting over 1,000 yards and 77 or more receptions in his last four seasons while finishing with four or more touchdowns as well. Mind you, McLaurin has played with 10 different quarterbacks over his career, including the likes of Alex Smith, Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, and most recently Sam Howell.
McLaurin, who turns 29 this month, has yet to play with a Heisman-winning, star rookie quarterback like Daniels until now.
Daniels, who exploded onto to the scene at LSU over 2023 with 40 touchdown passes, 3,812 passing yards, and an impressive 72.2 completion percentage, has all the tools to make McLaurin the big star many thought he can be. Everyone saw what kind of monster New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers turned out to be with Daniels at LSU, and it only makes you wonder just how successful a veteran NFL receiver like McLaurin will fare with his new rookie quarterback.
In short, football fans know just how big of a role a strong quarterback plays regarding a wide receiver's ability to succeed in this league (and vice versa). And though it's a bit early to say just yet, Daniels and McLaurin could be a match made in heaven for this new Commanders offense.
