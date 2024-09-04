Commanders Sign Promising OL to Extension
The Washington Commanders have four new starters on the offensive line, but they kept Sam Cosmi from last year's group. And now, they have made an even further investment into his future.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have agreed to a four-year extension with Cosmi.
Cosmi, 25, was a second-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft. He started nine games in his rookie season, but reverted to the bench in his second year, making just six starts. However, he bounced back in 2023 with his best season to date, starting every game for the Commanders and looking like one of the better interior linemen in the league.
Now, Cosmi doesn't have to worry about playing on an expiring contract. He has financial security until the end of the 2028 season, where he will protect quarterback Jayden Daniels throughout the entirety of his rookie deal.
Getting Daniels an established offensive line will be key to his development, and bringing Cosmi aboard for the long haul is the first step in that process.
