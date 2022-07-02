Commanders Scouting Monmouth RB, Grandson of Washington Legend

Commanders already starting on their 2023 draft prep with hometown kid

The Washington Commanders spent five picks in last April’s draft on the offensive side of the ball and may be following that up with another barrage of offense in 2023.

While the incoming class of rookies, including first-round selection Jahan Dotson, has yet to suit up for any professional action, the scouts for the Commanders are already preparing for their next group of youngsters.

A source tells Commander Country that Washington has already expressed interest and has begun scouting Monmouth running back Owen Wright, who is eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wright, a graduate student from Maryland, rushed for 370 yards and two scores in 11 games last season. He transferred from William & Mary after the 2020 season, where he played in 22 career games.

He is also the grandson of late Washington legend Brig Owens, who played safety for the team from 1966-77.

The Commanders are not the only NFC East team scouting Wright. The rival Philadelphia Eagles are the second team that has begun to size up the 5-foot-11 running back.

While it is early to look at Wright in the burgundy and gold, he would be just another cog in the team’s evolving running attack, which features Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Jaret Patterson, Brian Robinson, Jonathan Williams, Alex Armah and Reggie Bonnafon.

Further proving it's never too early to look ahead, a recent mock draft has the Commanders selecting another offensive player with their first-round selection in an effort to keep Carson Wentz upright in the pocket.

The front office of the Commanders had a tall task this past spring and is using the momentum into their 2023 efforts.