Bears vs. Commanders Prediction Revealed

The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Oct 5, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (83) carries the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 in a battle between the top two picks from this year's NFL Draft.

While No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will start for the Bears, No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels' status is up in the air for the Commanders.

Daniels bruised his ribs on his first drive last week against the Carolina Panthers, and it has held him out of the first two practices of the week.

That's why CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Bears should beat the Commanders.

"This was supposed to be the game highlighting 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams of the Bears vs. No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels of the Commanders," Prisco writes. "But Daniels has a rib injury and his availability is in doubt. That would mean Marcus Mariota would start. Without Daniels, the pick is the Bears since they have the better defense. Williams will continue to show improvement."

If Daniels can heal and start this weekend, it should help the Commanders. But in the case that he cannot go, Marcus Mariota will get the start, and Washington feels confident given the fact that he performed well against the Panthers.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Marcus Mariota Proved Himself for Commanders

