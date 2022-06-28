2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Commanders Help or Replace Carson Wentz?

Washington has a lot to figure out before they're on the clock next year.

From acquiring their new quarterback in Carson Wentz to the situations surrounding defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and owner Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders have had an eventful offseason, to say the least.

Despite the recent drama, Washington and the rest of the NFL's personnel departments have already started looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before they turn in their card on draft night, the Commanders need to figure out whether or not Wentz can be the long-term solution at the quarterback position.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, the Commanders bypassed potential replacements for Wentz, instead opting for Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski at No. 12 overall.

Will Carson Wentz make it to Year 2 as the Commanders' quarterback, or will he be on the move again in 2023? If he plays well and avoids another late-season collapse, they can focus on a long-term rebuild of the offensive line. Skoronski has turned heads since he took over for 2021 first-rounder Rashawn Slater at left tackle for the Wildcats. Although slightly undersized at 6-foot-4, 294 pounds, he has the technique and agility teams fall in love with at the position. - ESPN's Matt Miller

Skoronski was an All-Big Ten First Team selection in 2021, just one year after being named a Freshman All-American. In high school, he lettered in basketball and track and field, showcasing his athleticism.

Skoronski was recruited as a center and can play either tackle position but may be better suited for the right side due to his lack of elite size and arm length.

His versatility to play inside and outside is particularly important for the Commanders, who gave left tackle Charles Leno Jr. a three-year contract extension in January and have promising second-year pro Sam Cosmi on the right side.

Between now and April's draft, the Commanders should have answers to most of the questions they're currently facing. From there, the team has to determine whether or not they want to help Wentz or draft his replacement.