Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Top 5 After Panthers Win?

Where are the Washington Commanders in the NFL power rankings after beating the Carolina Panthers?

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders got back to their winning ways this week after beating the Carolina Panthers 40-7 at NorthWest Stadium.

In the game, the Commanders were forced to sit Jayden Daniels after bruising his ribs, so they turned to veteran backup Marcus Mariota, who helped lead the team to victory.

Despite the win, the Commanders didn't move up in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings. The team stayed at No. 6, barely missing out on the top five.

"Here’s something neat: If you lower the bar to a 40-rep minimum, the two best quarterbacks in the NFL in terms of advanced statistics (a composite of Expected Points Added and Completion Percentage Over Expectation) are Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota. Mariota has the benefit of whipping the Carolina Panthers, of course, but the bottom line is that Kliff Kingsbury is cooking right now. Some inside the industry believe he could throttle himself right back into a head coaching seat after this year if the pace holds," Orr writes.

The only teams that ranked ahead of the Commanders were the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

The Commanders will look to get back into the top five in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

