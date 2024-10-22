NFL Analyst Gives Commanders Interesting Trade Deadline Direction
The Washington Commanders are among the most intriguing teams on the season. The arrival of head caoch Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has significantly helped the franchise turn things around.
In 2023, the Commanders won just four games, posting a 4-13 record. With the arrival of Quinn and Daniels, Washington has a 5-2 record. They project to be a playoff team, though a prolonged injury from currently injured Daniels could shake things up.
Either way, Washington has their frachise quarterback and a true roster to build off of. With some deficencies, should the Commanders look to make any significant improvements? The Athletic answered that question, as Ben Standig claimed that the club should "stand pat" at the deadline.
"Hear me out because we’ve got some caveats. First off, the plan entering the 2024 offseason focused on year-over-year contention rather than a quick fix," Standig explained. "That shouldn’t change with round 1-4 picks despite the surprising winning record and a dynamic Jayden Daniels. Washington isn't one player away from joining the league’s top tier, especially on defense, and has several long-term holes."
With so many holes defensively, the Commanders should continue trotting along with their rebuild, looking for long-term solutions around Daniels, who is the club's clear-cut quarterback of the future. Still, some moves could make sense, no matter their position.
"Now, the caveats. If there’s a young player GM Adam Peters thinks is worthy of a multi-year contract and valuable draft picks, maybe. Same if the team is at least 6-3 by the deadline, which potentially became tricker with Daniels “week-to-week” with a rib injury," Standig continued. "Make a deal involving late-round picks (swap or straight up) for a veteran CB or DL depth, let’s talk."
Standing pat seems to be the safest option. If there's a small, low-cost tweak to make, then, sure, go for it. However, using free agency and the upcoming draft to continue building the squad out could make sense.
