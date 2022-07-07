Hogwash: NFL Analyst Criticizes Commanders' Carson Wentz

Twitter is a place where no one agrees on anything, regardless of the topic. It is just the nature of the volatile social media app.

Take Fox analyst Brian Baldinger, for example. He is one of the most well-recognized critic in the media. The former offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles spent 12 years in the NFL.

While Baldinger usually is known for his positive tweets and commentary, he flipped the switch on a recent tweet on Washington Commanders' quarterback Carson Wentz.

A recent tweet from “NFL Stats” highlighted a stat from Wentz during his 2019 season in Philadelphia.

Baldinger, who is a preseason analyst for the Eagles, was clearly not impressed.

He did receive some harsh criticism in his replies from both Eagles and Commanders fans.

Yes, Wentz has struggled to stay healthy when his team has made the playoffs throughout his career. In 2017, the North Dakota State product had an MVP-caliber season until a torn ACL paved the way for backup Nick Foles to produce a magical run to the Super Bowl.

In 2018, he played in 11 games before having his season cut short with a back injury and just one season later, he suffered a concussion in Philadelphia’s Wild Card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In the era of quick tweets and fantasy football, fans across the league expect jaw-dropping numbers from players who are seemingly invincible. While, yes, availability is the best ability, you cannot fault Wentz for two injuries that seem out of his control.

Just like when he was traded to Washington, Wentz will have a lot of work to do to change some of the narratives that are surrounding the seventh-year quarterback.