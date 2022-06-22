Skip to main content

What's Success Look Like for Commanders QB Carson Wentz?

While they may not be quarterback stats, per se, is there a win total Washington must hit for the season to be considered a positive one?

It's going to take a lot longer for people to come around supporting Carson Wentz as the Washington Commanders' quarterback if the team wins early than it will for them to completely abandon him if they lose. 

A loss in Week 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars would have some calling for lifeboats and signaling the alarm to abandon ship before we even get past mid-September. 

Regardless, however, the season isn't one week long. So, win or lose against the Jaguars, Washington is going to have a full season to see what they have in Wentz. 

Which is why NFL Network's Good Morning Football recently asked the question: "What does a successful 2022 season look like for QB Carson Wentz?"

Insider Tom Pelissero was the first to answer that question, saying, "On a macro level, it's playoffs. If they don't go to the playoffs there's going to be a lot of people at the Commanders who have to answer, not just for the Carson Wentz trade, but everything else that's led them in terms of their building process...On a more micro level, Carson Wentz has to play his best in the biggest moments."

Pelissero goes on to break down Wentz's passer ratings by month in the year throughout his career. 

The results show that Wentz's lowest ratings come in September and January, while his two highest months on average are October and December. November falls right in the middle. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

dan wife snyder
Play

Dan Snyder Paid $1.6 Million to Washington Commanders Sexual Assault Accuser - Report

The Post reports the existence of 2009 documents that claim Snyder asked the woman for sex, groping her and attempting to remove her clothes.

By Mike Fisher39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Play

Commanders Ex Ryan Fitzpatrick Signs Deal With Amazon 'Thursday Night Football': Details

The former Commanders quarterback will still be on our screens this football season.

By David Harrison20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Carson Wentz Robert Griffin III RG3
Play

LOOK: Robert Griffin III Reveals Thoughts on Commanders QB Carson Wentz

RG3 had some kind words for the Commanders quarterback.

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Numbers like these suggest a quarterback who doesn't start or finish well. 

Instead, he plays well enough in the second and fourth of five segments in the year.

Just enough highs to his lows to pique interest and give a reason for belief, but not enough to seal the deal or get his team off to an early lead in divisional and playoff races. 

In fact, the majority of the panel agreed the line between success and failure is laid right where the team makes or misses the postseason. 

That's the answer for Good Morning Football, but what's the answer for the Washington Commanders?

There may not be a win/loss number attached at the moment, but we do know another sub-.500 season will impact belief in more than just Wentz.

dan wife snyder
News

Dan Snyder Paid $1.6 Million to Washington Commanders Sexual Assault Accuser - Report

By Mike Fisher39 minutes ago
Ryan Fitzpatrick
News

Commanders Ex Ryan Fitzpatrick Signs Deal With Amazon 'Thursday Night Football': Details

By David Harrison20 hours ago
Carson Wentz Robert Griffin III RG3
News

LOOK: Robert Griffin III Reveals Thoughts on Commanders QB Carson Wentz

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
snyder clutch
News

Do Washington Commanders Deserve More Respect in NFL Rankings?

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
Montez Sweat Draft © Christopher Hanewinc 2019 Apr 25
News

Montez Sweat Commanders Lone First-Round Pick in 2019 NFL Re-Draft

By David HarrisonJun 21, 2022
jack jef
News

'Shut Up' vs. 'Dust Up': Commanders Foe Jeff Fisher Roasted for Poor USFL Record

By Mike FisherJun 20, 2022
Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Trade 'Proposal': Dyami Brown for CB a Losing Idea

By David HarrisonJun 20, 2022
Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
News

Oversight Committee: Commanders Owner Dan Snyder 'Has Something to Hide'

By David HarrisonJun 20, 2022