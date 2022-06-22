What's Success Look Like for Commanders QB Carson Wentz?

While they may not be quarterback stats, per se, is there a win total Washington must hit for the season to be considered a positive one?

It's going to take a lot longer for people to come around supporting Carson Wentz as the Washington Commanders' quarterback if the team wins early than it will for them to completely abandon him if they lose.

A loss in Week 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars would have some calling for lifeboats and signaling the alarm to abandon ship before we even get past mid-September.

Regardless, however, the season isn't one week long. So, win or lose against the Jaguars, Washington is going to have a full season to see what they have in Wentz.

Which is why NFL Network's Good Morning Football recently asked the question: "What does a successful 2022 season look like for QB Carson Wentz?"

Insider Tom Pelissero was the first to answer that question, saying, "On a macro level, it's playoffs. If they don't go to the playoffs there's going to be a lot of people at the Commanders who have to answer, not just for the Carson Wentz trade, but everything else that's led them in terms of their building process...On a more micro level, Carson Wentz has to play his best in the biggest moments."

Pelissero goes on to break down Wentz's passer ratings by month in the year throughout his career.

The results show that Wentz's lowest ratings come in September and January, while his two highest months on average are October and December. November falls right in the middle.

Numbers like these suggest a quarterback who doesn't start or finish well.

Instead, he plays well enough in the second and fourth of five segments in the year.

Just enough highs to his lows to pique interest and give a reason for belief, but not enough to seal the deal or get his team off to an early lead in divisional and playoff races.

In fact, the majority of the panel agreed the line between success and failure is laid right where the team makes or misses the postseason.

That's the answer for Good Morning Football, but what's the answer for the Washington Commanders?

There may not be a win/loss number attached at the moment, but we do know another sub-.500 season will impact belief in more than just Wentz.