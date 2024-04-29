Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 Draft Class Ranked 10th Best by The Athletic's Dane Brugler
According to Dane Brugler, a highly renowned draft analyst at The Athletic, the Cowboys’ recent selections earned them the 10th-best ranking in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Dane Brugler’s rationale for ranking the Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 draft class as the 10th best in the NFL Draft lies in how highly he thought of their first three picks. Let’s delve into the key reasons behind this ranking:
The Cowboys addressed the trenches with their early picks. Tyler Guyton (OT) at #29, Marshawn Kneeland (Edge) at #56, and Cooper Beebe (OG) at #73 were all highly ranked by Brugler. Tyler Guyton was 27th, Marshawn Kneeland was 32nd and Cooper Beebe was 38th overall on his final overall rankings.
Brugler also emphasizes that the Cowboys recognized the need for a pass rusher, which was somewhat of an underrated need. Marshawn Kneeland’s power versus the run and untapped pass rush ability stood out for Brugler. His potential impact on the defense contributed significantly to the positive ranking.
The Cowboys’ draft class has a mix of immediate contributors and long-term prospects. While the absence of a running back surprised some, their overall selections earned them a respectable ranking in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Brugler. Dane Brugler's draft guide can be found on The Athletic's website.
