Is Trey Lance the Dallas Cowboys real plan for the future?
Trey Lance has seen some extra reps during OTAs and minicamp, and that is expected to continue into training camp and the preseason.
Lance joined the Cowboys after the 2023 preseason, so he was behind the learning curve most of last season. But while he was a step behind in the offense, Cowboys quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien has been impressed by the 2021 first-round pick's work ethic.
The way things currently stand, Lance and Cooper Rush will battle it out for the opportunity to be QB2 in Dallas.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, meanwhile, has not been shy about being impressed with Lance. McCarthy said during minicamp that Lance is close to "mastering" the team's offense.
"[He's] now starting to get the timing with the routes," McCarthy said, via the team's official website. "…He's close to being a master of the system. He has a really high understanding. … He just needs as many reps as he can [get]."
If Lance has truly grasped the offense and can command full control, the Cowboys would have a security blanket regarding the future quarterbacks if Prescott does not secure a long-term deal.
As we all know, Dak Prescott is entering his final year and will demand a major payday.
If the Cowboys fall short of reaching the conference championship or making a Super Bowl appearance once again, they will have a big choice to make in free agency. Go with what you know hasn't worked or roll the dice on a 24-year-old with upside.
Lance played on two FCS championship teams at North Dakota State and was named the 2020 FCS Championship Game MVP, but he started only 17 games in his three years with the Bison. He finished his college career with a perfect 17-0 record, 2,947 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Lance added 1,325 yards and 18 scores.
That was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Things didn't work out for Lance in San Francisco, but Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and McCarthy saw enough to give him a fresh start. Let's see how it all plays out.