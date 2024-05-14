How Jared Goff’s contract extension impacts Cowboys’ Dak Prescott's future
The Dallas Cowboys waited to give star quarterback Dak Prescott a blockbuster contract extension. Jerry and Stephen Jones may now be regretting that decision after a major move by the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff.
Goff and the Lions kicked off the week by announcing a massive four-year, $212 million contract with $170 million guaranteed.
The new deal for Goff sent Prescott's value through the roof. He is set to hit free agency in the offseason, and could now demand the highest value contract in NFL history. If the Cowboys are unwilling to pay, someone will.
There was already discussion regarding Prescott's future before Goff's deal. It was widely believed that the Cowboys could move on from Prescott if they fail to make a deep playoff run. Now, there hands are tied, and they risk losing out on Prescott even if the team makes a Super Bowl run.
Prescott, along with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is next in line for contract extensions that are expected to reset the quarterback market.
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love are also expected to demand more than $50 million per year.
This leaves the Cowboys scrambling.
With training camp rapidly approaching, Dallas will need to expedite contract discussions if they want to retain Prescott moving forward, or they risk his pricetag going through the roof. Prescott wisely included a no-tag no-trade clause in his previous contract, so he would be free to hit the open market.
If it becomes a bidding war, the Cowboys would need to hope for a hometown discount or they will find themselves looking for a new quarterback in a massive franchise overhaul.
The Jones' have made a habit of waiting for contract extensions and it has worked out in the past. This time, however, they may have overplayed their hand.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career. He will now set his sights on the 2024-25 season as he sets out to exceed his 2023 numbers and prove he's deserving of the largest contract in NFL history.
The Cowboys will kick off their season on the road, with a trip to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday, September 8.