Cowboys DB Jourdan Lewis claps back at Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jourdan Lewis has never been shy when it comes to trash talk. Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he's always displayed supreme confidence, which is vital for a cornerback. It's even more important when they play the slot, which is widely regarded as one of the toughest positions in the secondary.
Last season, Lewis proved his confidence won't waver when he entered the regular season as the fourth cornerback on the roster — and had to endure endless speculation that he could be traded. Dallas was glad they kept him as he moved back up the depth chart following a torn ACL suffered by Trevon Diggs.
He ended up playing in 16 games with eight starts and had 52 tackles, five pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and one interception. He secured that pick in a Week 17 win over the Detroit Lions which was critical in the Cowboys locking up the No. 2 seed. He also might have made an enemy in Amon-Ra St. Brown who took exception to the trash talk from Lewis during that game.
"I don't talk much, unless someone's gonna talk to me. I block hard, I do all that, but he was talking crazy. Like some (expletive) that I've never heard before," St. Brown said via Christian Booher of All Lions. "I'm like, 'Yo, hold on. I'm gonna have to go hard. He was talking crazy out of pocket. Jamo heard it too, he was coming in. At that point, it was like, I don't know what he's saying. I'm trying to make plays, win the game, I'm not worried about him. But once he starts talking like that, it's like, if I do get a chance to kill him, I'mma kill him."
Not to be outdone, the Detroit native snapped back. And instead of going in-depth the way St. Brown did, Lewis just said he didn't want to be friends with a "Detroit Lion that's not from Detroit."
"I am passionate about my craft and don't want to be friends with everyone," Lewis said, "especially a Detroit Lion that's not from Detroit."
The Cowboys and Lions had one of the more controversial games in the NFL last year. Dallas won 20-19 after several failed attempts at a two-point conversion from Detroit. Head coach Dan Campbell tried to trick the Cowboys by having several linemen walk toward the ref, hoping it would confuse the opponent as to who was reporting as eligible.
In the end, Campbell confused the officials — and himself after not hearing the P.A. announcer say who was eligible. He then spent months complaining to anyone who would listen. The two teams meet again on Oct. 13, and the spat between Lewis and St. Brown will only add more intrigue to an already exciting re-match.
As for Lewis, the veteran was re-signed this offseason to a one-year deal and figures to be a key piece of the Dallas defense once again. He returned from a serious foot injury suffered in 2022 and was playing at an elite level by the end of the 2023 campaign.
Despite being a key figure in their narrow victories over the Seattle Seahawks as well as St. Brown's Lions, Lewis remains a criminally underrated player.
