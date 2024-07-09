Dak Prescott has touching moment with youth camp participants
Say what you will about Dak Prescott the player, but Dak Prescott the person continues to be one heck of a guy.
As the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott was always going to face criticism but at times, his seems to go beyond the norm. He was even called out by Skip Bayless for admitting he struggled with mental health, with Bayless going as far as to say it showed “weakness.”
Despite the criticism, Dak has never let it turn him bitter. It also hasn’t prevented him from being a good guy whenever given the chance. We saw that again Tuesday when Todd Archer shared a clip of Prescott working with a couple of young kids at his youth camp at Southlake Carroll High School.
Prescott had them working on listening to a cadence, dropping back, and throwing with the correct form. He then quickly turned from coach to cheerleader by heaping praise on the young signal-callers.
The only criticism to be had here is that Dak wasn’t using this as an opportunity to get the kids used to his “here we go” cadence.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys favored to sign former All-Pro wide receiver
In addition to his work with the youth, Prescott also addressed his ankle after he was seen in a walking boot. Not only did he say he was healthy but he moved with no issues all day.