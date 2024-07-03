Dallas Cowboys' most underrated player entering training camp
A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2017, Jourdan Lewis has been one of the more consistent players in the Dallas Cowboys secondary for the past seven seasons. While fans were clamoring for Stephon Gilmore to return, it was Lewis the front office turned to as the third cornerback.
It’s impossible to say Lewis has been a better player in his career, but based on what he brings to the table and the fact that he signed for $2.8 million, he’s the better fit right now.
He’s also the most underrated player on the roster.
Lewis is the slot cornerback, arguably the toughest position to play in the secondary. There’s no boundary help, and some of the shiftiest wide receivers are often the assignment. Despite the difficulty, Lewis continues to thrive in this role and held opponents to just 6.5 yards per target in 2023.
In 16 games, with eight starts, Lewis had 52 tackles, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and one interception. The numbers were impressive but could have been even better. Lewis started slowly as he had to work his way back from a broken foot — one that doctors said was among the worst they had seen.
The break was so severe that there were doubts Lewis would play again. He even went four months without walking before being able to fight his way back onto the field.
By the end of the season, he looked like the player we were used to seeing. The best example was in the 41-35 comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.
Micah Parsons got the love for getting pressure on Geno Smith, leading to the game-sealing incompletion, but that never happens without Lewis. The slot corner broke up a third-down pass intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 3:20 left to play. The Cowboys were nursing a three-point lead and extended that to six after Lewis forced a punt.
On the final drive, he again broke up a pass intended for Smith-Njigba on third down, leading to Parsons' clinching play.
During that game, the Cowboys secondary had a night to forget, giving up 334 passing yards, including three touchdowns to DK Metcalf. But when it mattered most, Lewis rose to the occasion.
He’s done this throughout his career and has 8.5 sacks, proving to be a weapon from the slot. He might not get the love he deserves, but Lewis is a crucial player in this defense.
