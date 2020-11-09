Steelers 24, Cowboys 19: 10 'Whitty' 'Stop The Count' Observations

Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Dallas Cowboys 19, and we've got 10 'Whitty' Observations on a wacky sort of day at AT & T Stadium ...

10. Admit it, when the Cowboys took an early 13-0 lead you were yelling “stop the count!”

9. I think it had something to do with the NFL’s Military Appreciation Month, but I didn’t get Mike McCarthy’s cap. Was it distressed? Black? Denim?

Looked more like Johnny Cash’s jeans than a Cowboys head coach’s hat.

8. Surprising that the Cowboys weren’t blown out. Even more shocking that the Steelers only gained 46 yards on 18 carries. Defensive linemen Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore are playing harder and better than former Cowboys Everson Griffen and Dontari Poe.

Said McCarthy: "We're definitely taking steps in the right direction."

7. Moral victory? No such thing. (Ezekiel Elliott, who played with a bum hamstring, agreed, saying, “There are no moral victories here. We’re here to win football games.”

Monetary victory? For some, you betcha.

The Cowboys covered the spread – a whopping 15 points by kickoff – for the first time this season. It was their biggest home underdog spread since the 49ers were favored by 14.5 at Texas Stadium in 1989.

6. Though it opens his precious analytics to criticism, I had no problem with McCarthy’s decision to eschew a fourth-and-inches to kick a field goal for a 19-9 lead late in the third quarter.

At that point, I trusted the Cowboys’ defense more than their offense.

5. Steelers fans: JuJu Smith-"Schoooooooster"! Cowboys fans: Amari "Coooooooooper"! We really want a UNITED States of America? Get a President with an "oooooooo" in his name.

4. The stars seemingly aligned for a Cowboys’ upset.

Pittsburgh missed two extra points and Dallas got a trick, throwback, 73-yard kickoff return by C.J. Goodwin and a 64-yard punt return from somebody named Rico Dowdle.

Rarely do you get those plays and not win.

Dallas beat the 9-0 Colts in 2006 and the 13-0 Saints in 2009. And they … almost.

CeeDee Lamb put McCarthy's post-game message into his own words: "We definitely fought. We gave it all we got. But at the end of the day, it’s about winning.''

Instead, the stars will now start aligning, maybe, for the 2021 NFL Draft.

3. In 48 offensive drives since Dak Prescott’s injury the Cowboys have scored two touchdowns.

Two.

Kudos to Garrett Gilbert for getting involved in a positive way.

And the late-game comeback chance? "That,'' Gilbert said, "is the type of thing you dream about and the type of the situation you live for as a quarterback."

2. To pull off the biggest upset of the season, the Cowboys just needed a little help from the referees. ... In the form of an easy call, that was inexcusably blown.

Leading 19-15 early in the fourth quarter, Dallas drove inside Pittsburgh’s 10. Facing third-and-goal from the 5, Gilbert was intercepted by Minkah Kirkpatrick. Points turned into a turnover. But what should it have been? Illegal contact on the Steelers’ Joe Haden, who literally bear-hugged – clearly, with two hands – Cooper.

A flag there would’ve given Dallas first-and-Goal at the 1. A touchdown would’ve provided a 26-15 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

On a day when the Cowboy were surprisingly good, the referees were characteristically bad.

1. In tribute to long-time and beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, your Daily Double:

During a quirky season, this NFL team set a record by producing four consecutive touchdown passes thrown by four different passers: Cedric Wilson. Dak Prescott. Andy Dalton. Garrett Gilbert.

Answer: Who are the Dallas Cowboys?