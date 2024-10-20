Dallas Cowboys trade deadline plans revealed by Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys return from a much-needed bye week on Sunday, October 27, with a difficult test against the San Francisco 49ers.
Another important date for the team could be the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, November 5.
Currently sitting at 3-3, the Cowboys aren't completely out of the mix and sit just one game back in the NFC East. Depending on how things go this Sunday and in Week 8 when they return, the team could be in good shape entering the final half of the season.
MORE: Will Mike McCarthy be fired? Jerry Jones' update on Cowboys coach
But, if the team falls to 3-4 entering November, there is hope that Jerry Jones will make a move by the deadline to improve the roster or address issues like running back and wide receiver that have been obvious for years.
Unfortunately, no one in Cowboys Nation expects that to happen. And Jerry Jones doesn't, either.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Jerry said "that Dallas won’t be making roster moves before the NFL trade deadline in November."
Should we be surprised?
MORE: Do Cowboys issues stem from Jerry Jones' love of misery?
The team has continuously brushed off addressing obvious holes on the roster. Despite Jerry saying that the team is "all-in" for 2024, he has done nothing to show that.
The only thing he appears to be "all-in" on is running out the clock on the season and using Mike McCarthy as a scapegoat.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys bye week rooting & watch guide for disgruntled fans
Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst
Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos engagement video shared by fiancée