Jerry Jones reacts to Troy Aikman's criticism of Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track in Week 8 when the team travels to Levi's Stadium for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers following their bye week.
While the team was off in Week 7, there was still plenty of drama because that's the way the Cowboys roll.
Jerry Jones blew up on radio hosts over simple questions about the team, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman ripped the team's wide receivers for being "lazy," and Jerry went on to double-down on his reaction to a tense radio interview.
On Tuesday, Jerry made his weekly radio appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan and reacted to Aikman's harsh criticism of the team.
A day ago, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Aikman's words really didn't carry any weight, but Jerry surprisedly gave Aikman his flowers for being honest, knowledgeable, and balanced.
"Troy's credible, boy. And should be. And not only that. You can imagine he's not just interested in taking a whack at the Cowboys. He feels as much or more than anybody does about the Cowboys. He's very professional. I think he's very fair," Jerry said.
"And certainly, you can look at what we've been doing, you can look at such things as the separation compared to other teams. That's that analytics that you work with today. But fundamentally... I was talking with Mike and our players need to work on, when they've got tight coverage, pushing on through physical contact. Now that's just an example, that's not the only thing."
Are we sure that was Jerry Jones and not AI? It's rare to see a genuine and thoughtful response to criticism from the owner/general manager, so it was actually refreshing to see.
And, of course, we all know that Aikman wasn't wrong.
