Cowboys Tarell Basham Trade Talks: Dallas Seeking Pick or Player?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have taken calls on at least three of their defensive lineman, and the fact that pass-rusher Tarell Basham seems to be atop that list is indicative of one of two things.

One, he's the guy the Cowboys just can't seem to figure out how to fit in to their crowded room as he's headed from his quad injury.

Or two, he plays a premium position - more premium than defensive tackle - and is therefore coveted.

So if the Cowboys - who are both making calls and taking more calls with the Tuesday trade deadline approaching - do decide to part with Basham ...

Do they do so for a pick, which does nothing to help the 6-2 team muscle up for a playoff run?

Or do they try to get a player in exchange, especially one who can play wide receiver or cornerback?

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones recently said, “We like to make sure we know everything that’s out there. We obviously check in with every team ... That’s part of business in the NFL as you get closer to the deadline, just making sure you know what might be out there that could help you out.

"And also at the same time, if there’s somebody that thinks a lot of one of our guys, and we felt like it was worth it, we’d look at that as well.”

Is there "somebody who thinks highly'' of Basham? We're quite certain that answer is "yes.'' Other NFL teams see a surplus of Cowboys pass-rushers. The calls, NFL sources tell us, started being placed at the end of last week.

Dallas' crowd at edge is large and talented. DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, Chauncey Golston ... where does Basham break back in?

Meanwhile, Trysten Hill has been effective enough as a rotational backup. Neville Gallimore registers as a slight disappointment. But now Johnathan Hankins has been acquired via trade ... and a decision must be made on the first two tackles.

Coach Mike McCarthy insists that all the "big guys'' at defensive tackle are needed, and one team source speaking to CowboysSI.com strongly indicates Dallas doesn't want to trade Gallimore.

If true, Dallas is being required to say that to inquiring teams. Because teams are inquiring.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are inching off their public insistence that they are happy with their receivers room. A lot of smoke from Cowboys-connected guys indicating contrary opinions are part of that. Ex-QB Troy Aikman thinks they need to make a deal for a wideout to help the Dak Prescott-led offense. Ex-receiver Michael Irvin is talking up Odell Beckham Jr. as the answer.

And now owner Jerry Jones is talking openly to CowboysSI.com about his desire to take a "risk'' because of how good this team might be.

That "risk'' is about being a buyer. And if the Cowboys are clever about it, they can be a "buyer'' by moving out a coveted piece that doesn't just have to be a future pick.

