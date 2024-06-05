Dak Prescott downplays extra pressure with contract uncertainty; willing to gamble on himself
2024 is a huge year for the Dallas Cowboys. Several veterans, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, and Brandin Cooks, are entering the final year of their deals.
Throw in the majority of the coaching staff, and this could be a vital season for the franchise.
The Cowboys have the talent to contend and even took the No. 2 seed last season. They just can't get over their playoff woes and are in danger of seeing their championship window get slammed shut.
Some players might struggle under such pressure, but not Prescott. The Dallas gun-slinger has fielded questions throughout the offseason regarding his contract status and the need to make a deep run in the postseason.
Prescott has been consistently confident with his answers, even saying he’s used to pressure and has no problem gambling on himself.
It’s just the urgency that you should always have, to be honest. So, maybe guys who normally wouldn’t feel it, feel it. So, I don’t mind it. I’ve been in this position before. I’m a gambling man. Will gamble on myself and my guys.- Prescott, Associated Press
Prescott is no stranger to pressure, considering it comes with the territory when you're the quarterback for America’s Team. He's also been able to win when betting on himself. How else could he have gone from a mid-round compensatory pick to the face of the most visible franchise in all sports?
As accurate as that is, Prescott isn't getting any younger. He turns 31 in July, and eventually, he'll have to lead his team beyond the second round of the playoffs if he doesn't want to be remembered as a quarterback who always said he could get it done but never put it all together.