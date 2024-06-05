Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott Having 'Best Offseason Program We've Ever Had'
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy gave a positive update from NFL mini camp. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes last season, is getting excellent offseason work in with his receivers - the best offseason program that McCarthy has seen from Prescott since taking over as head coach in 2020.
"There is a job to do. There hasn’t been any blink," McCarthy said on Wednesday. "Dak for example, I think he’s had the best offseason program we've ever had… I’m very impressed with the quality of work… The offensive perimeter and quarterbacks have really excelled, I think they have taken a step."
Specifically, coach McCarthy pointed out that the connection and timing with Prescott and his receivers has noticeably improved this offseason.
McCarthy praised the three-time pro bowler Prescott for his professionalism and hard work amid uncertainty in working out a contract extension with Dallas. This season is Prescott's final year of a four-year, $160 million deal, which is projected to count $55.4 million against the salary cap. The three-time Pro Bowler is due to be a free agent in 2025.
Prescott is missing his top receiver, CeeDee Lamb, who is not present at Dallas mini camp amid contract negotiations. Lamb, who led the NFL in receptions last season, watched Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson sign a massive extension on Monday, resetting the wide receiver market with a blockbuster four-year, $140 million deal.
"CeeDee about to hit the brink truck," Cowboys teammate Micah Parsons said on Tuesday. "He's about to get his."
Prescott is fresh off an MVP-caliber 2023-24 season. The eight-year veteran finished with career highs in completions (410), completion percentage (69.5) and QB rating (105.9), while also leading the league with 36 touchdown passes. Prescott's 73.5 passing grade under pressure was No. 1 in the NFL.
Prescott led the Cowboys to a third-consecutive NFL Playoff appearance. The Cowboys were ousted in the first round of the NFL Playoffs by the underdog Green Bay Packers, leaving many shocked.
The Cowboys hope that Prescott's best offseason program might translate to a deep playoff push in the 2024-25 season.