Dallas Cowboys favored to sign former All-Pro wide receiver
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver depth has been a big topic of discussion throughout the offseason, with the WR3 job completely up in the air.
Jalen Tolbert is favored to win the Dallas Cowboys' WR3 job, which was vacated when the team released veteran Michael Gallup in the offseason. Tolbert will compete with Jalen Brooks, KaVonte Turpin, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy for the job, which will play out during training camp.
But could Dallas add a veteran presence to the mix?
According to the oddsmakers, the Cowboys are the NFL's most likely team to sign a veteran, former All-Pro pass catcher looking for a job. The player? Former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas.
BetOnline lists the Cowboys as a 3/1 favorite to land Thomas, followed by the Buffalo Bills (5/1), Baltimore Ravens (6/1), Denver Broncos (8/1), and Kansas City Chiefs (10/1).
Thomas has battled multiple injuries over the past four seasons, which has limited him to just 20 games. Still, a one-year deal would make plenty of sense for the Cowboys and Thomas, who is looking to re-establish himself as a formidable threat on the field.
Last season, Thomas hauled in 39 catches for 448 yards and a touchdown in 10 games. Thomas has recorded 565 catches for 6,569 yards and 36 touchdowns throughout his career.
This season will mark his ninth year in the NFL.
If the Cowboys do choose to go the Thomas route, it is a low risk, high reward option in Big D. Of course, if they like what they see from Tolbert, Turner, Turpin, or even Flournoy during the early part of training camp, they could decide to enter the season with their current stable of pass catchers.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
