WATCH: Dak Prescott discusses walking boot fiasco at youth camp
Dak Prescott sent Dallas Cowboys Nation into a mass panic over the holiday when he was spotted wearing a walking boot while on vacation in Cabo.
This week, as the Cowboys enjoy their final days before heading to Oxnard for the start of training camp, Prescott hosted his youth football camp at Southlake Carroll High School.
Prescott, who was walking boot free, was jogging around the field and in good spirits as he worked with the participants.
When he was made available to the media, it was only a matter of time until Prescott was asked about his health.
Prescott took the question in stride and assured everyone there was "absolutely nothing" wrong with his ankle and that the boot was for precautionary reasons.
Hopefully everyone can breathe easier now.
Prescott is preparing to enter the final year of his contract after an incredible 2023 campaign that led to a runner-up finish in the NFL MVP vote.
Last season, Prescott threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
