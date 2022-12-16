Cowboys Conundrum: Owner Jerry Should ... Praise GM Jones for Dallas Moves?

Cowboys rekindling rivalry, Mavs regretting draft pick, Rangers boasting rotation and eulogizing the man who would've been next John Madden, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

WHITT'S END 12.16.22:

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …

*Hear that? It’s silence, coming from the Jerry-the-Owner-Should-Fire-Jerry-the-GM crowd.

Let’s enjoy it while we can, because it’s not gone but simply paused.

Right now Jerry Jones the Dallas Cowboys owner looks pretty savvy in keeping around Jerry Jones the Cowboys general manager who: In the last three years drafted CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons and Tyler Smith; this year signed 40-year-old Jason Peters, just in case of an injury (Tyron Smith, Terence Steele ring any bells?) along the offensive line; and is apparently passing on signing Odell Beckham Jr. as a player for this regular season even though the transaction would keep his team in the media spotlight. (But ... "Stand by.'')

Cooper Rush won as a backup. TY Hilton is signed. Johnathan Hankins was traded for. Anthony Barr was acquired and Leighton Vander Esch was retained affordably, as were Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker and Dorance Armstrong.

Dallas has a cornerback problem? In the last few weeks, Dallas has signed three vet corners as insurance.

Dallas is worried Dan Quinn might leave? Or that Will McClay might leave? The Joneses massage them into staying.

It’s times like these when Jones shoves aside his alleged greed for more fame and even more fortune to make personnel moves - or, better said, to supervise the moves - based simply on winning football games. ... and his team is arguably one of the four best in the NFL.

Whether or not his critics want to hear it.

*Sure it’s a product of things out of their control. But doesn’t change the fact that using the 31st overall pick in 2020 on Stanford’s Tyrell Terry was one of the worst draft choices in Dallas Mavericks history.

Terry, who officially retired from basketball Thursday because of mental health struggles, never started a game, never made a 3-pointer and scored only 11 points in 11 appearances with Dallas.

In an Instagram post, the 22-year-old admitted “To most, I will be forever known as a bust, a failure, or a waste of talent.”

The 2020 draft’s second round wasn’t filled with better hindsight options, though San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones could likely be seeing quality minutes as an alternate ball-handler to Luka Doncic.

*Jacob deGrom, Martin Perez, Andrew Heaney and Jon Gray present a significantly upgraded starting rotation for the Texas Rangers in 2023. But as good as the Houston Astros? Let’s deploy the parachute on that one.

*Fourth time’s the charm? My alma mater – Duncanville High School – has been one of the best football programs in Texas and America the last six years. How about a record of 78-7 and four appearances in the Class 6A state championship game?

But in all three previous title games the Panthers were beaten by Houston’s Galena Park North Shore, including a one-score game in 2021 and gut-wrenching defeat in 2018 on a final-play Hail Mary. This year Duncanville is 14-0 and ranked No. 1 in Texas after rolling into another championship game with a 41-0 whipping of Prosper in last week’s semifinals.

But guess who awaits Saturday night at 7 at AT&T Stadium? Yep, again. Surely this time …

*Just like that, I’m hyper-allergic to certain dogs. To the point where the whites of my eyeballs swell into a pinkish guzz that keep my eyelids from being able to properly close. Oh yeah, it’s quite attractive. (I have photos, but we’re all trying to have a decent TGIF, right?)

Are dogs evolving, or am I simply deteriorating? Sssshhhh. That’s rhetorical.

*Aside from the fact that he was (sorta) misquoted and has since (sorta) apologized, I love Micah Parsons providing virtual bulletin-board material for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ideally, I’d prefer Parsons stay away from having his own online store and getting sucked into the Brittney Griner controversy. At least, that is, until he gets out of a two-game hiccup where he hasn’t even breathed on a quarterback.