Jon Gray: Rangers Rotation 'As Good' As Astros, Mariners

Jon Gray prepares to enter his second year with the Texas Rangers as part of a re-made rotation that includes Jacob deGrom.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray is already excited to get back to spring training next year, given the moves that have been made this offseason.

The Rangers hope the signings of Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney, the trade for Jake Odorizzi and retaining Martín Pérez will give the Rangers a significant upgrade when it comes to their starting rotation.

When the season ended, Gray was the only veteran starter certain to be back, as he enters the second year of a four-year contract he signed last winter. He already sees this rotation as singular.

“It will be the best rotation I’ve ever been a part of, which is great,” Gray told The Dallas Morning News during a Texas Rangers Toy Drive event at Globe Life Park on Monday. “I know how good Seattle’s pitching staff is. And the Astros are unbelievable. But, then again, I just don’t see them overwhelming us. I think we are just as talented, just as good.”

Both the Astros and the Mariners made the playoffs last season, with Houston winning the World Series. The bulk of the Mariners’ rotation is under contract for at least the next two years. The Astros have such depth at starting pitcher that 39-year-old Cy Young winner Justin Verlander signed with the New York Mets.

Catching those two teams will be a task. Gray knows it. He told the newspaper that catching those two teams will be all about health.

“It’s just: Can we stay healthy and put it together? That’s it really,” Gray said. “If we are healthy, and everybody has the year we know they can have, I think we can potentially have a top three staff. I really do.”

Gray was one of those pitchers that couldn’t stay healthy last season. He had three stints on the injured list, including a two-month stretch for a strained oblique. He ended up going 7-7.

In fact, the other three projected starters — deGrom, Heaney and Odorizzi — all missed significant time last season due to injuries. Pérez was the only one that made every start.

The remainder of last year’s rotation for the Rangers stayed relatively healthy. It was just young and inconsistent. Glenn Otto (7-10) made 27 starts, while Dane Dunning (4-8) made 29 starts. Dunning’s season ended with hip surgery. Otto had one stint on the IL.

The Rangers had nine starters that weren’t openers last season. Pérez was the only one with double-digit wins.

For that to change, the Rangers have to stay healthy. If they can, that’s a start toward their goal of contending in 2023.

