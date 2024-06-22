Cowboy Roundup: Potential breakout player; toughest 2024 opponents
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we kick off the weekend.
Cowboys' second-year TE John Stephens Jr. could be a sleeper
From Blogging the Boys:
"While he is listed as a TE on the Cowboys depth chart, his background is that of a wide receiver. That kind of versatility could make him a unique mismatch weapon for Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy to utilize in a variety of different ways this season. Of course, that all depends on how he's able to rebound from his ACL injury."
"So far, the signs are pointing to Stephens Jr. being on track to suit up in some capacity when the Cowboys report to training camp July 24. While it's true the coaching staff will probably take the cautious approach and ease him into things to help prevent any kind of setback, it's also true his return to the field will be met with much anticipation."
With the Cowboys needing help at receiver, Stephens will be an intriguing player to watch.
Toughest Opponents the Cowboys will face in 2024
InsidetheStar.com took a look at the toughest opponents the Dallas Cowboys will face in 2024, including the team's season-opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Cowboys Quick Hits
