Former Dallas Cowboys receiver looking for another opportunity
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to veteran wide receivers with the uncertainty surrounding the team's WR3 job.
It will be one of the most intriguing training camp battles, but is the team's WR3 currently on the roster or could they turn elsewhere? One name to keep in mind is former Cowboy James Washington.
The 28-year-old Washington took to social media to say that he is fully healthy and ready for another opportunity to showcase his talents.
"I was forgotten about, and I want to show the world that I still have it," Washington said in a video on Instagram. "People say, 'Oh, he's done. He's washed.' There's still a lot of meat left on the bone. Conditioning-wise, physical-wise, I'm stronger than ever."
Washington's brief stint in Big D ended after the receiver suffered a foot injury after only appearing in two games. He suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot during training camp and was placed on injured reserve before being activated near the end of the season.
He would go on to spend time on the New York Giants practice squad, and also had very brief stints with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, but he never made it through training camp.
Washington was a former second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a stellar career at Oklahoma State, winning the Biletnikoff Award and earning unanimous All-American honors.
If he is healthy and ready to go, the Cowboys should give Washington a look for training camp to add to the WR3 competition.