Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
This week, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
One of the stars of the series was Reece Allman, who was a 22-year-old rookie last season when the series was filmed.
The Florida native quickly became a fan-favorite and fans have been eager to learn more.
Let's take a look at what we know about Allman.
University of Alabama alum
Prior to joining the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Allman was a cheerleader at the University of Alabama and a member of the dance team.
Allman graduated in 2023 with a degree in dance.
Lifelong Dancer
In her Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders bio, Allman reveals she has been dancing since age 3 and is trained in multiple dance styles.
"I began dancing at the age of 3. I have been trained in Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Pointe, Modern/ Lyrical, Clogging, and Acrobatics! I knew dance was my passion at a very young age and I knew I wanted to pursue it," she said. "I attended a School of the Arts for both middle and high school where I had the privilege to perform with many incredible dancers and take class from many well known artists across the country."
Florida Native
Allman is a Jacksonville, Florida native who is fully embracing Texas now that she's a member of the iconic cheerleading team.
"It has been a dream of mine to pursue a professional career in dance since I can remember. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are so iconic and they consistently set the bar for talent year after year.," she said. "With every opportunity I’ve been given, I’ve always prayed for an environment to make me a better Reece after a chapter closes and I truly believe The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders embody not only prIstine talent, but woman who are well rounded in all areas of life. A DCC has a servants heart and I knew I wanted to be apart of something greater than myself.
"I am looking forward to meeting so many people and being a part of the most prestigious organization. This platform is a blessing and I never want to take that for granted. I anticipate the numerous opportunities I’ll receive while connecting with so many people across the state of Texas and country."
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.