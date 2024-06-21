Dallas Cowboys predicted to make shocking in-season trade
It’s not often that star quarterbacks get traded, and it never seems to happen during the season. That won't stop Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report from going bold with his latest predictions.
Gagnon identifies potential in-season trades to monitor, including the Dallas Cowboys moving on from Dak Prescott.
There’s one major caveat in his prediction, which would be the Cowboys regressing and the Philadelphia Eagles establishing a firm grasp on the NFC East.
MORE: Dak Prescott will be NFL's first $60 million per year player, per NFL insider
”And if that happens, the organization could very well decide it's time to move on from Prescott, who has been part of just two playoff wins and has thrown four interceptions in the team's last two postseason losses.” — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Unfortunately for Dallas, regression isn't out of the realm of possibility. They were named one of the top three biggest losers this offseason, and they still have plenty of concerns to address.
They failed to replace most of their offseason losses and ignored Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and head coach Mike McCarthy, who are all in the final year of their respective contracts.
Once known as one of the more aggressive teams in spending, the Cowboys have become unbelievably frugal. That's why this take might be bold, but yet not unbelievable.
MORE: Numbers prove Dak Prescott deserves more than Trevor Lawrence
Jerry and Stephen Jones have balked at the current quarterbacks market, including $53 million per season for Jared Goff and $55 million for Trevor Lawrence. Imagine Prescott’s demand of $60 million becoming a reality while the team struggles to win games.
In such a situation, the Jones family won't blame the poor performance on themselves for their lack of spending. They also won't blame themselves for creating a lame-duck coach and a disgruntled star receiver.
Instead, they'll do what they've done in the past and blame Prescott and his salary.
The only question is whether they believe that with enough conviction to make one of the boldest moves in NFL history.