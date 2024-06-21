Dallas Cowboys named one of offseason's biggest losers by ESPN
In the ultimate tease, the powers that be said the Dallas Cowboys were "all-in" this offseason. Fans were excited about the prospects of their front office finally taking the training wheels off and going after some big-name talent.
That's not how things went down, however. Instead, Jerry Jones and Stephen had one of their least active offseasons ever. Now, ESPN's Seth Walker has come down on them in hisoffseason report card (subscription required).
Walter went right after Jones for his asinine claim the team was "all-in" followed by a lot of nothing.
"Owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys were 'all in' and then spent free agency doing ... almost nothing."
"In fact, their most notable offseason move was not signing wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons or Prescott to new deals. The last is the most problematic: Prescott cannot be franchise-tagged after this season, which means if the Cowboys do not sign him to a new deal, he could enter next offseason as a true free agent."
Their treatment of Dak Prescott has never made sense and they've set him up to fail once again. This time, however, it could have dire consequences should he hit free agency. Rather than hitting the restart as other teams, such as the Houston Texans, when they moved on from Deshaun Watson, the Cowboys will be left with nothing other than a claim that they really went "all-in" despite the facts proving otherwise.
MORE: The Cowboys are using the UFL as a farming system for talent
Dallas lost Dorance Armstrong, Tony Pollard, Tyler Biadasz, Dorance Armstrong, Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch, Jayron Kearse, Stephon Gilmore, and Johnathan Hankins. In their place, they signed Eric Kendricks and Royce Freeman.
They deserve praise for landing two potential starting offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they set their team up in a way that absolutely everything has to go right for them to succeed. Even the slightest injury can throw this season off the rails, which is why it's hard to argue against Walder playing them in the bottom three along with the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.