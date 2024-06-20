Cowboy Roundup: Dallas offseason woes; Tyler Guyton development
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Dallas Cowboys' offseason woes
The Dallas Cowboys were criticized for their approach to the offseason and a lack of moves. ESPN's rankings of every NFL team echoed that sentiment.
But, if there is any silver lining, the Cowboys weren't the worst in the NFL.
Guyton's development is the key
Tyler Guyton will be thrown into the fire as starting left tackle of the Dallas Cowboys.
After being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Guyton will face off against reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in Week 1 when the Cowboys face the Cleveland Browns.
The key to success this season will be the team's offensive line, and Guyton will play a large part.
Cowboys Quick Hits
